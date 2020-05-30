INDEPENDENCE – Since the age of seven, Madi Rummel has been thinking about her “golden” birthday, where your age matches the day of your birth.
Madi’s golden birthday was Memorial Day, Monday, May 25. Her parents, Amy and Jeff Rummel, decided to invite friends and family to meet on their road off Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard Monday morning and line up for a drive-by birthday party.
“The most shocking part was that a few notable people even came all the way from Des Moines, Ankeny, Ames, Cedar Rapids, and Dubuque,” said Madi on Facebook. “Such an awesome way to ring in 25 and WOW I am so lucky to know so many incredible people.”
Among the out-of-county well-wishers was Debi Kofron.
“Debi is the one who came all the way from Des Moines to surprise Sue [Henkes] for her teacher of the year award!” said Madi. “And this time she came all the way from Des Moines for my birthday!”
Another big surprise were friends Annie Fitzpatrick and Ashley Brockman from Ames.
“[Ashley] is one of my best friends,” Madi said.
Madi did not know about the parade until 9 a.m.
“My dad FaceTimed me and told me to come outside,” she said. “That’s when all of the cars started coming up the road and turning down our driveway. I was so shocked! It was an amazing surprise.”
Cars drove up the Rummel driveway to a decorated stand with a golden “Happy Birthday” banner and a goodie bag with cupcakes from Madi’s cousin Bridget Moroney and grandma Rosie Rummel.
“Wow, highly recommend having a golden birthday during a pandemic because DANG y’all made me feel so loved yesterday!” she wrote on Facebook. “Thank you so much to everyone who sent me birthday wishes from near and far, to everyone who came out in the morning for my surprise drive-by parade, and to my family for pulling it all together. You all really know how to make a girl feel pretty special!”