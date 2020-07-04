MONTI – Subterfuge is key when planning a surprise party.
Madi Rummel had to be careful when inviting friends and neighbors to participate in a parade in honor of Dick and Rosie Rummel, her grandparents, on the occasion of their 54th wedding anniversary. She was able to block Rosie from seeing Facebook posts announcing and coordinating the event, but she had to get extra clever to have them outside and see the cars and people.
Madi decided to tell them she wanted to take photos of the couple.
“I thought it was a pretty good excuse to get them ‘dressed up’ and outside,” said Madi, “but I actually had a lot of fun taking some pictures of them. They’re pretty cute.”
While Madi was lining up her grandparents on the north side of the house, Madi’s mom, Amy, and brother, Carson, were setting up a cupcake table across the road on the south side in front of the Monti Community Center. Madi’s dad, Jeff, was a couple miles away at the “Kiene corner,” Vincent Avenue and 280th Street, lining up the cars.
Madi got her grandparents over to the community center in time as the first of more than two dozen cars approached. The parade turned off 285th Street onto Washington Avenue and turned around at St Patrick’s Church to head north by the center.
As the cars came up, Dick and Rosie were able to stand at a distance to wave and chat, only venturing cautiously closer to accept a greeting card. After making their heartfelt greetings to the beloved couple, participants drove up to the table where Jeff (in a mask) handed out a homemade cupcake or two (he only dropped one).
“The parade was super,” Dick said afterwards.
“It was so surprising, said Rosie.
Even though they worked in Cedar Rapids, Dick and Rosie met at The Coliseum in Oelwein, a favorite spot to dance and socialize. They raised five sons – Jeff, twins Mark and Mike, Dan, and Dean. Rosie worked for 20 years in the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Dick had a body shop in Monti.
The parade was important to Madi.
“My grandpa went through chemo from March to June of 2019 for prostate cancer,” she said. “During that time, he had to stay away from large crowds and other people due to having a weakened immune system. And now with all of this [COVID-19] going on, his immune system still isn’t great and no one wants to get the virus, but especially the elderly, so they’ve been very good about staying home. It’s been so hard on them though because they are extremely social people…they haven’t seen friends since February!”
Cards and well wishes may still be sent to the couple at 3255 285th Street, Masonville, IA 50654.