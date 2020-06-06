INDEPENDENCE – Glen Fults has been named the new service manager at Rydell of Independence. He will be transitioning into this position as Dick Krempges prepares for retirement in the coming months.
Over the past seven years, Fults has been perfecting his skills in the service department and has acquired the knowledge needed to excel as the local service manager. To ensure a seamless transition, Krempges and Fults will be working with Rydell Auto Group Service Operations Director Jim Albus.
“We are fortunate to have this team of service experts at our facility,” said General Manager John Butler. “We have worked hard to put the right people in place to take care of our customers in the best way possible.”