HAZLETON – Has all the news and worry over the potential of contracting COVID-19 kept you indoors? Are you looking for a safe way to release some of the tension?
With closures expanded recently to include Fontana Interpretive Nature Center and all of our programming, we had hoped to amp up trail walk programming. After getting initial approval, this idea was then vetoed by our Public Health Department. Due to an abundance of caution, they no longer want to encourage group gatherings of any kind, so even our thoughts of six-foot separations on a trail with a group are out.
We know that stress is a major factor for everyone in dealing with all the closures and cancellations. Even fitness centers and churches – places many depend on to help keep them active and centered – are shut down. What is one to do? GET OUTSIDE!
While we understand the value of minimizing exposure to COVID-19, we also want to reassure you that being outdoors remains a healthy alternative.
So, since we cannot join you to take these walks and introduce you to our trails in person, we would like to share some details that will hopefully make you confident enough to explore and find your natural outlet to visit on your own as a relaxing way to keep active and healthy.
Spring is a magical time of year in our woodlands and waterways. Nearly every day you can see changes in the plant communities and, with frequent visits to the same area, you can get a chance to see new flower species as they emerge through the season.
Also changing daily is the compliment of wildlife. Wetland birds are already returning, stopping over at nearly every small waterhole that can provide them with food and cover as they continue northward. Sure to follow soon will be the various vocal songbirds – some that will summer here and others that are just passing through on their way further north.
Butterflies and dragonflies and (unfortunately for us) mosquitoes will be emerging from their winter stages under leaf, soil, and water. As they flit and eat, they are also eaten by those critters higher up the food chain.
Mammals, too, will be making changes with the arrival of spring. Fawns will lie still in the leaf litter completely hidden with their spotted coats for several weeks before they begin following mom around the woods and meadows. Bunnies, squirrels, and other baby animals grow quickly and soon are on their own, looking for food while trying to avoid being eaten.
Trees will go from the hanging flowers of spring, spilling pollen into the wind to ensure the fall crop of acorns, walnuts, and hickory nuts, to the cool canopy of summer shade in no time. A daily walk at this time of year is almost like watching a time-lapse movie – live and in person.
Perhaps you can find a fallen log to stop and perch on for 10 minutes during your walk – listen to the wind and birds, observe what is in motion as you sit still, smell the scent of flower, soil, or skunk, and feel the warmth of the sun or the squish of a mole tunnel beneath your feet. Unwind and let the stress flow out into nature. Then maybe take a moment to jot down one thought from your walk or snap a picture from the same spot each day to help you return to the calm as you reflect or share your experience with others (on social networking sites or from at least six feet away).
Fontana Park
Fontana has both a concrete trail surface/roadway and soft trails. Trail distances of .25 to 1.75 miles or longer depending on how you loop through the intersections. On the east side of the lake, starting by the main shelter or by the parking area, a paved trail passes by Fontana Lake, the bison enclosure, a neighboring owner’s horse pasture, and back by the road way to Fontana. This loop is about 1.25 miles and can be walked, biked, or skated. Soft trails wind through pine and deciduous woodlands on the west side of Fontana Lake, following the lakeshore and looping to the west property line.
Ham Marsh
A mowed trail leads from the parking area west, then forks both north and south as well as continuing west to the marsh. A bird blind sits at the marsh boundary with bird identification guides posted on the rear wall. Spring migratory waterfowl use the wetland marsh for stopovers, and there are often several species of ducks as well as geese, coots, shorebirds, sandhill cranes, and swans.
Look also for crawdads along the trail, and blandings turtles sunning on the muskrat mounds in the marsh. Firebreaks are currently mowed, and parts of this area are slated for a controlled burn this spring. Trails and firebreaks have uneven surfaces and are often wet – waterproof footwear is recommended. The distance about 1 to 1.5 miles. NO RESTROOM FACILITIES.
Three Elms Park
Three Elms features a multi-use soft surface trail. Signage indicates the trail direction as this is a one-way trail to make multi-use more manageable. Standard trail etiquette says bikers yield to hikers, but all users should be courteous to each other. Archery events occur on some weekends.
Some areas may be wet, so waterproof footwear is recommended. Enjoy the river bottom woodlands and, along the southern uphill portion of the trail, the multitude of spring wildflowers – including carpets of bluebells. River flooding brings in trash, and we would love visitors to pick up some while here, leaving the flowers for others to enjoy. Hikers may also wish to venture off trail to sandbars on the Wapsipinicon river. Distance is about 1 mile.
Guy Grover Timber and Tree
The soft-surface trail is for hikers only, and has a loop from the parking area through the tree plantings and native woodland habitat that emerges at the opposite parking lot. In addition, there is a trail right-of-way that allows visitors to access the east parcel by foot that meanders along the Wapsipinicon River. The trail does have more hills than most of our areas in Buchanan County. Spring ephemeral wildflowers are stunning at this park. Distance is about 1.25 miles. NO RESTROOM FACILITIES.
Jakway Park
Walk the short .4-mile soft-surface trail loop from the campground around the old quarry pond where waterfowl and turtles thrive and stop in at the birdblind to see spring migrants as they flit among the trees for bugs or stop into grab a seed. Watch the transformation to bright yellow spring plumage on the goldfinches that call the area home year-round.
Or, take a longer stroll among the woodlands on the west side of Buffalo Creek with loops that are as long as two miles. Timberstand improvement projects provide a patchwork of forest pieces in varying stages of growth and the accompanying variety of wildlife that use these spaces.
Cortright Wildlife Area
Located just south of Littleton, this area is one of restoration. Trails are soft and wind through restored prairie, windbreak shelterbelt plantings, and bottomland flood plain forests. Forest trails are prone to seasonal flooding, but the prairie planting is usually dry. Loops around ponds that regularly fill with floodwater and fish left behind by receding waters are popular with area fishers.
Crumbacher Wildlife Area
Crumbacher Wildlife Area is our largest county park and has multiple entry points. Trail and parking information is available from the park page. All three of Iowa’s major habitat types can be found here. Take the northwest entrance trail to the top of the dike and observe the activity on the wetland.
From the southeast parking area you can walk through a restored prairie to several pothole ponds that often house nesting geese. From the east entrance you can take a trail along the shelterbelt to a bottomland stand of silver maple and the birds that make it their home. Wherever you go at Crumbacher, it is best if you have waterproof footwear as the soils here often stay wet year-round.
We hope you get out on your own to visit our parks. Nature offers a soothing balm to stress. Please note all restrooms have been closed, and please refrain from using the playground equipment. We continue to be hopeful that we will be back to our regularly scheduled programs and events in May and through the summer.
Summer camp and other program registrations as well as information on re-scheduling of postponed activities when we have that information can be found online at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the events tab.