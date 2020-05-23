INDEPENDENCE – After two months of restrictions, Governor Kim Reynold’s allowed several businesses to reopen last Friday, May 15, including hair and nail salons.
The proclamation permitted “salons, barbershops, and massage and tattoo establishments to reopen throughout Iowa in a limited fashion with appropriate public health measures in place.”
In addition, restaurants, fitness centers, libraries, and race tracks were to reopen in the 22 counties where they were ordered closed. Establishments deemed to be “bars” were not opened.
Area barbers and stylists have been busy with appointments ever since. Local restaurants have been preparing to limit seating. The Independence Public Library is preparing for a summer reading program within social distancing guidelines.
Patrons are reminded to wear masks where requested and keep groups small.