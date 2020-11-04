The Buchanan County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is beginning next week.
Our all-volunteer bell ringing group here in Buchanan County collected over $41,000 last year. Volunteer turnout is the cornerstone of the Salvation Army’s ability to remain a consistent resource for those in need in Buchanan County.
Simply put, WE NEED YOU!
We thank those who volunteered to ring the bell last year, and ask that you consider volunteering again this year. Because of COVID-19, things will look a little different.
Fareway
This year, ringing at Fareway will be outside on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. At other times, donations may be made in the bucket inside the vestibule beginning Thursday, November 12. Be on the lookout for “special ringers” as you enter Fareway.
Walmart
Bell ringing will be at Walmart from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. We will have two special bell ringing days – Saturday, November 7, and Saturday, November 14, and begin ringing every day on Monday, November 16. There will also be an unmanned stand and bucket inside the vestibule.
Signup
Individuals and groups are encouraged to sign up. Seating, disinfecting wipes, and hand sanitizers will be provided, along with an information sheet.
Volunteers are required to wear masks.
There are two ways to sign up.
1. Online at: https://signup.com/go/jMuGHiH and follow the directions.
2. Give Julie a call at 319-327-2072.
Find a link to sign up on our Facebook page, Buchanan County Salvation Army.
Because of COVID-19, whatever we raise in our buckets this year, all 100 percent stays in Buchanan County.
We are confident that our Buchanan County residents will continue to be generous in ringing and donating as people have been in the past.