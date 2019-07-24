INDEPENDENCE – Last Saturday the Independence Farmer’s Market celebrated Dog Day.
Well behaved pets and owners are always welcome to stroll through the market Saturday mornings looking for treats. Saturday was also special because Gary Wilson of Wilson – Art Through Photography was offering to take photos to make Christmas cards.
This Saturday is shaping up to be another excellent day for the market.
- Sweet corn season is beginning for one thing.
- Mariana Lawrence will be offering samples of seasonal produce.
- The Buchanan County Master Gardeners are returning to help kids with making scarecrow heads for the Scarecrow Contest in September.
- Blue Rapids, a bluegrass band, returns. The five Smith siblings from Cedar Rapids will be performing at the Mill from 9 to 11 a.m.
- Iowa State University’s Conservation Station returns.
For those who missed the Conservation Station at the market last year or the Buchanan County Fair this year, it is an engaging mobile learning center for all ages about the importance of clean water and healthy soil by making science fun and accessible. According to Market Coordinator Sarah Kielly, there will be free, fun, hands-on activities and demonstrations. Visitors to the Conservation Station will learn how water flows in a watershed and how all Iowans can make a difference for water quality. They can also play the Watershed Game and try their hand at the “Poo Toss” to win prizes.
The Conservation Station’s Rainfall Simulator shows how water can run off or infiltrate surfaces in both agricultural and urban environments. Water is collected in jars to show how different land management choices can impact water and soil movement across Iowa’s landscape.
The Independence Farmer’s Market is located by the Wapsipinicon Mill. It runs 8 a.m. to Noon on Saturdays through mid-October.