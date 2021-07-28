INDEPENDENCE – Iowa’s State Auditor Rob Sand visited Independence last Thursday as part of a series of townhall meetings. The gathering was held at First Ward Park, and was attended by several Buchanan County officials, in addition to citizens.
Sand opened up the “floor” for any topic, and Supervisor Clayton Ohrt started by asking about what is acceptable to use American Recovery Plan funds for. Sand said there are many options, but there has to be a COVID or public health connection.
“You could build a new courthouse and put the public health department there, and that would be okay,” he said, adding, “There are huge investment opportunities.”
On the topic of COVID, he said he scheduled this townhall outside because the spread of COVID is reduced outdoors. He went on to say how “nice” it would be to upgrade Wi-Fi connectivity so government or private business employees could work outside.
Amber Hunt, who sits on the Buchanan County Board of Health, questioned Sand about tracking COVID cases. Sand said his office is conducting an audit as part of a nationwide endeavor. With that, Sand spoke about frontline workers.
“People didn’t sign up for this [pandemic],” he said in support of the medical staff in clinics, hospitals, and care facilities.
Buchanan County Public Health Director Tai Burkhart added that at meetings the topic of self-care for frontline workers came up frequently.
“There was not enough people, not enough support for self-care,” she told Sand.
She also lamented about the Iowa Department of Public Health not allowed at times to do their job.
City Council Member Mike O’Loughlin asked if Sand knew why Governor Reynolds returned $95 million in federal COVID aid. The money was reportedly to be used for testing students in schools and at school events. As part of his response, Sand related the Biblical parable of the three servants given “talents” or money. Two servants invested the money different ways and were able to show a return to their master. The third servant was fearful and buried the money, avoiding any risk and thinking the master would be happy. The story ends with the first two being rewarded and the third being kicked out of the house.
“We’re like the third servant,” said Sand.
Sand also talked about how the Office of Auditor is about accountability. He related a story about a “public/private” deal and how he fought for documentation relating to taxpayers’ money.
“Do public business in public,” he said about transparency and accountability.
Sand was also proud about his “PIE” (Public Innovation and Efficiency) program. He offered a few puns as he described how people or government offices or businesses could develop a process “PIE chart” to show inefficiencies and a “PIE contest” for the best ideas to overcome inefficiencies, and “PIE recipes” to show others what to do. He said the first year there were 300 ideas submitted.
Sand was asked about Iowa State Troopers being sent to Texas. He said there are agreements where states may request help and the cost may be waived. He said it was too early to report on the benefits and costs of the operation to help Texas secure the border. Again, he made reference to his understanding of Biblical scripture, saying the question to Iowans was if there was room for 100 kids in Iowa.
“Democrats said ‘yes.’ Republicans sent Troopers,” Sand said.
One of the final topics came up when Sand was asked if he any thoughts of running for governor. He replied that he was only two years into his position as auditor, and there was a lot of work he was interested in doing as auditor.
At the end of the townhall Sand introduced his driver for the day, his mother, to which he quipped that he knows he looks very young and having his mom drive him around doesn’t help the situation.