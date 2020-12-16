LAMONT – A light snowfall added to the excitement of Santa visiting Lamont last Saturday.
The “right jolly old elf” was stationed at a distance – in the gazebo downtown – so he wouldn’t pick up the coronavirus and have to be quarantined at Christmas.
With the help of Lamont Community Club members Kathy Welter and JoAnn Crow, several dozen goodie sacks were handed out to children as they waved to Santa from their vehicles on Bush Street.
“It was fun for the kids,” said Crow, who wore a festive red cape for the event.
The Christmas activities are just starting in Lamont. Next is a live nativity. Grace United Methodist Church is putting together a cast and animals, and hopes to be in front of the church (745 Washington Street) between 6 and 8 p.m. on December 19 and 20.