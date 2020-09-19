Page 14
Scenes from Last Week’s Farmer’s Market
Traci Kullmer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 87%
- Feels Like: 44°
- Heat Index: 47°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 44°
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 06:52:27 AM
- Sunset: 07:08:59 PM
- Dew Point: 43°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunny. High near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Clear. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Generally sunny. High near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 45%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.