WINTHROP – The Winthrop C&C Club is presenting 2021 Winthrop Funnel Cake Days Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, June 17-19. The three-day event is jam-packed with fun activities for all ages.
Thursday, June 17
- 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. – Bingo
- 4:30 to 7 p.m. – Face painting
- 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. – Ice cream (Dairy Producers)
- 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. – Dinner (McElroy’s and the Pork Producers)
- 5 to 7 p.m. – Barrel train
- 5 to 10 p.m. – Beer tent
- 5 to 10 p.m. – Music by Beau Timmerman & Swing Crew (McElroy’s and Pork Producers)
- 5 p.m. to close – Carnival
- 6:30 p.m. – Presentation of Little Mr. & Miss Winthrop
Friday, June 18
- 4 to 10 p.m. – TNT Food Truck
- 4:30 to 7 p.m. – Fish fry
- 5 to 7 p.m. – Funnel cakes
- 5 to 7 p.m. – Ice cream (Dairy Producers)
- 5 to 8 p.m. – Historical Center
- 5 to 10 p.m. – Beer tent
- 5 p.m. to close – Carnival
- 5:30 p.m. – Pickleball tournament
- 8 to 10 p.m. – Music by Not Quite Brothers
Saturday, June 19
- 1 p.m. to close – Carnival
- 2 to 6 p.m. – Historical Center
- 4 p.m. – Parade (line up EB school parking lot at 3:15 p.m.)
- 4 to 7 p.m. – Fire station meal
- 4:30 to 7 p.m. – Brew zone
- 4:30 to 7 p.m. – Face painting
- 4:30 to 7 p.m. – Barrel train
- 5 to 7 p.m. – Funnel cakes
- 5 to 7 p.m. – Ice cream (Dairy Producers)
- 5:30 to 10 p.m. – TNT Food Truck
- 6 to 10 p.m. – Beer tent
- 6:45 to 9:45 p.m. – Music by Casey Klein
- 9:45 p.m. – Fireworks