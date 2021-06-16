Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

2019 Winthrop parade

The Winthrop Library was represented in the 2019 Funnel Cake Days parade with Amanda Schueller and Gabby Clinton (on the left) handing out popsicles.

 Grace Gudenkauf Photo

WINTHROP – The Winthrop C&C Club is presenting 2021 Winthrop Funnel Cake Days Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, June 17-19. The three-day event is jam-packed with fun activities for all ages.

Thursday, June 17

- 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. – Bingo

- 4:30 to 7 p.m. – Face painting

- 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. – Ice cream (Dairy Producers)

- 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. – Dinner (McElroy’s and the Pork Producers)

- 5 to 7 p.m. – Barrel train

- 5 to 10 p.m. – Beer tent

- 5 to 10 p.m. – Music by Beau Timmerman & Swing Crew (McElroy’s and Pork Producers)

- 5 p.m. to close – Carnival

- 6:30 p.m. – Presentation of Little Mr. & Miss Winthrop

Friday, June 18

- 4 to 10 p.m. – TNT Food Truck

- 4:30 to 7 p.m. – Fish fry

- 5 to 7 p.m. – Funnel cakes

- 5 to 7 p.m. – Ice cream (Dairy Producers)

- 5 to 8 p.m. – Historical Center

- 5 to 10 p.m. – Beer tent

- 5 p.m. to close – Carnival

- 5:30 p.m. – Pickleball tournament

- 8 to 10 p.m. – Music by Not Quite Brothers

Saturday, June 19

- 1 p.m. to close – Carnival

- 2 to 6 p.m. – Historical Center

- 4 p.m. – Parade (line up EB school parking lot at 3:15 p.m.)

- 4 to 7 p.m. – Fire station meal

- 4:30 to 7 p.m. – Brew zone

- 4:30 to 7 p.m. – Face painting

- 4:30 to 7 p.m. – Barrel train

- 5 to 7 p.m. – Funnel cakes

- 5 to 7 p.m. – Ice cream (Dairy Producers)

- 5:30 to 10 p.m. – TNT Food Truck

- 6 to 10 p.m. – Beer tent

- 6:45 to 9:45 p.m. – Music by Casey Klein

- 9:45 p.m. – Fireworks

