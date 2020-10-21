INDEPENDENCE – As previously reported, the Independence Community School District (ICSD) is participating in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Meals will be provided to all children who attend school without charge, and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Serving Schedule/Times
The program runs from September 14, 2020 through June 30, 2021. Meals are served on days school is schedule.
- East Elementary, breakfast from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- West Elementary, breakfast from 7:40 to 8:30 a.m., lunch from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- JSHS, breakfast from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m., lunch from 10:40 a.m. to 1:20 p.m.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866-632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
- Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410
- Fax: 202-690-7442
- Email: program.intake@usda.gov.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Iowa Non-Discrimination Statement
“It is the policy of this CNP provider not to discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or religion in its programs, activities, or employment practices as required by the Iowa Code section 216.6, 216.7, and 216.9. If you have questions or grievances related to compliance with this policy by this CNP Provider, please contact the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, Grimes State Office building, 400 E 14th Street Des Moines, IA 50319-1004; phone number 515-281-4121, 800-457-4416; website: https://icrc.iowa.gov/.”