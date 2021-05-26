BUCHANAN COUNTY – Several area veteran and community organizations will be holding Memorial Day services. The public is welcome to come to any of the observances honoring those who died in service to our country.
INDEPENDENCE
VFW Post 2440 and American Legion Post 30 will be holding military honors at the following Buchanan County cemeteries on Monday, May 31:
South Team / North Team
- 8 a.m. – Rowley / Otterville
- 8:30 a.m. – State Hospital / St. John
- 9 a.m. – Mount Hope / Wilson
- 9:20 a.m. – Oakwood / Jaycee Park
Community Program
Following the cemetery programs, a community program will be held at 10 a.m. at Veteran’s Park (next to the Wapsipinicon Mill) in Independence. In the event of rain, the program will be at the Falcon Civic Center.
- Opening – Jim Lawler, commander, VFW Post 2440
- National Anthem
- Pledge of Allegiance – Led by Post Commander Lawler
- Opening Prayer – Gary Wilson
- Amazing Grace – Independence High School Band
- Speaker – Gary Wilson
- Armed Forces Salute (Marines, Army, Coast Guard, Air Force, Navy) – Independence High School Band
- Salute to Families – Post Commander Lawler
- Tribute to Departed Comrades – VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30
- Salute to Navy Dead – Honor Guard
- Color Guard (render honors)
- Sounding Taps – Independence High School Band
- Closing Prayer – Gary Wilson
- God Bless America – Independence High School Band
- Closing – Post Commander Lawler
Keynote Speaker Gary Wilson will present a plaque to VFW Post 2440 honoring his late father, Sgt. James Edward Wilson, U.S. Marines. Sgt. Wilson was the first WWII POW from Buchanan County. Sgt. Wilson was captured at the fall of Corregidor Island, located south of Bataan province, Luzon, The Philippines. He was in a Japanese prison camp for three and a half years. He suffered from PTSD for the rest of his life. The plaque features Sgt. Wilson in uniform and a letter written by his wife, Thelma B. “Connie” Wilson.
HAZLETON
Memorial Day services for Hazleton are as follows:
- 9 a.m. – Hazleton Veterans Park (following times are approximate)
- 9:30 a.m. – Kint Cemetery
- 10 a.m. – Stanley Cemetery
- 10:45 a.m. – St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Hazleton
- 11:15 a.m. – Fontana Cemetery, followed by casting flowers into Otter Creek at Fontana Bridge in memory of those lost at sea.
There not be a lunch this year.
JESUP AREA
American Legion Pump-Scheer Post 342 is planning on Memorial Day services starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 31, in front of the legion hall and finishing at the Littleton Bridge with a salute to the sea.
The schedule is as follows (weather dependent):
- 6 a.m. – Breakfast for honor guard and veterans
- 7 a.m. – Jesup American Legion Hall Veterans Memorial Salute
- 7:15 a.m. – Old Barclay Cemetery
- 7:30 a.m. – New Barclay Cemetery
- 8:15 a.m. – Jubilee Cemetery
- 8:30 a.m. – Spring Creek Cemetery
- 9 a.m. – Brandon Cemetery
- 10 a.m. – St. Athanasius Cemetery
- 10:15 a.m. – Cedar Crest Cemetery (with Jesup Memorial Day program)
- 10:45 a.m. – Littleton Cemetery
- 11 a.m. – Salute to the Sea at the Littleton Bridge
LAMONT
Lamont American Legion Post 346 weekend schedule:
- Friday, May 28, at 5 p.m. – Volunteers needed to put up flags at Campton then St. Albert cemeteries
- Saturday, May 29, at 9 a.m. – Delaware County Freedom Rock Public Dedication at 307 3rd Street, Dundee
- Monday, May 31 – Memorial Day: 9 a.m. – Legion members meet at Legion Hall in Lamont;
9:30 a.m. – St. Albert Cemetery (James Francis Gaffney, Sgt. U.S. Army WWII; James Patrick Gaffney, LCPL U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam); 9:55 a.m. – Forestville Cemetery (Donald Dean Gibbs – U.S. Army, 1958-1959); 10:10 a.m. – Spring Hill Cemetery (Fred Meyen Jr – Iowa BM1 USNR WWII); 10:30 a.m. – Campton Cemetery (Marvin Clair Davis – Pvt. U.S. Army Air Corps WWII); 11 a.m. – Bridge at Bush and Pine Streets (honor veterans buried at sea and unknown soldiers), Starmont High School Band will perform during the service
- Tuesday, June 1, at 5 p.m. – Volunteers needed to take down flags starting at St. Albert Cemetery, then Campton Cemetery
Lamont Museum
Lamont Museum, Mount Vernon School, and Campton School will be open for the summer season the following hours:
- Saturday, May 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday, May 31, 9 to 2 p.m.
- Saturday, June 5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Saturday, July 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Saturday, August 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Saturday, September 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The museum is open by appointment. Call Mike at 563-608-6633.
MONTI
Memorial Day services at Monti include plans by the Ryan Legion at the Monti Bridge scheduled for 10:10 a.m. and Monti Cemetery at 10:25 a.m.
QUASQUETON
American Legion Auxiliary Cedar Rock Post/Unit 434 will hold a community Memorial Day service at the Quasqueton Cemetery on Monday, May 31, starting with the Line of March at 11 a.m. from the legion hall. Post Commander Matt Chesmore will emcee the event.
- Star Spangled Banner
- Chaplain’s Prayer – Pastor Kevin Jennings
- Pledge of Allegiance – Youth of Quasqueton
- Deposit of Flowers – Youth of Quasqueton
- America the Beautiful
- Reading of the War Dead – Dave Mueller
- In Flanders Field – Grace Long
- Response to Flanders Dead – Lindsay Beyer
- Memorial Address – Orlan Love
- Salute to the War Dead – American Legion Post 434
- Taps – American Legion Post 434
- Benediction – Pastor James Wolf
The service will continue at the river where Anchors Aweigh will be played and flowers will be placed to honor those veterans who died at sea and whose resting places are unknown.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 434 will be serving a roast beef dinner after the service at Wolfey’s. Please notice all the poppy posters hanging in the local business windows. The winners are hanging in the historical society’s Finders Building.
Quasqueton Area Museum
The Quasqueton Area Museum invites everyone to stop by and experience how we lived, played, and worked in the “good old days.” Check out the new exhibits on the three handicap-accessible floors of the Old Bank Building. It is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, and features more than 5,000 square feet of exhibits. Lots of hands-on options for the kids and the young at heart.
Don’t miss the exhibits of railroad, automotive, and farm memorabilia in the replicated Finder’s Texaco Station next door. Admission is free!
Quasqueton Area Museum Memorial Day weekend hours are Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, May 29 – 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ROWLEY
The Rowley Historical Society Museum is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The museum is also open by appointment. Call Lorrie Rasmussen at 319-938-2833 or Vivian Davis at 563-920-4567.