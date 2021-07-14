INDEPENDENCE – Courtney Schmitz was crowned the 2021 Buchanan County Fair on Thursday evening, July 8, by Alexa Riniker the 2019-20 queen.
Schmitz is daughter of Bob and Jenny Schmitz of Fairbank. She just graduated from Wapsie Valley High School this past May, where she participated in football cheer, basketball, track, softball, FFA, Student Ambassadors, choir, and musical. Courtney plans to attend Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo to study dental hygiene and dance on the Redtails’ dance team this fall.
Leading up to the queen coronation, Kaylee Kleitsch was crowned Miss Congeniality, an honor bestowed by her fellow queen candidates. Kleitsch is a recent graduate of Wapsie Valley High School, where she was active in FFA, Student Ambassadors, choir, musical, archery, and a handful of other activities. Her parents are Brenda and Rick Kleitsch. She has been a member of the Atom Bombers 4-H Club for 10 years, and has competed at the Buchanan County Fair every summer with static and livestock projects.
Avery Hanaway was crowned Buchanan County Fair Princess.
Hanaway is the daughter of Corey and Audrey Hanaway of Independence. She recently graduated from Independence Senior High School, where she was involved in FFA, student council, archery, and much more. This fall, Avery will be attending Hawkeye Community College to major in agricultural business. Avery is also currently serving as the 2021-22 Iowa FFA Northeast State Vice President, where she represents the FFA chapters and chapter members of Northeast Iowa at the state level. Avery has been a member of the Heartland Kids 4-H Club for 10 years, and competed at the Buchanan County Fair every summer with static and livestock projects.
Earlier in the week, all of the candidates – Lauren Beyer, Ella Cook, Charli Sherman, and Sam Yexley – in addition to Schmitz, Kleitsch, and Hanaway, hosted several little princesses at a princess tea at the Falcon Civic Center. They played games, dressed up for a photo booth, and had a snack while learning all about how to be a princess.