INDEPENDENCE – The public is invited to shop the West Elementary online Scholastic Book Fair that runs from Nov. 4 through Nov. 17.

According to Cheri Reed, principal at West, and Virginia Lake, K-12 teacher librarian, of the Independence Community School District, all purchases benefit the school and connect kids with new books, favorite characters, complete series, and more.

Special online shopping features include:

- More than 6,000 items, including new releases, best sellers, and value packs

- All orders ship direct to home

- Free shipping on book-only orders of more than $25*

- All purchases support the school and earn 25 percent in rewards

Visit the book fair home page and click on “Shop Now” to get started at https://www.scholastic.com/bf/westelementaryschool75.

*Free standard shipping is available on book-only orders of $25 or more, after all discounts are applied. Free standard shipping (books) must be selected during checkout. Orders containing products other than books are not eligible for this shipping promotion.

