INDEPENDENCE – Prior to the regular monthly meeting of the Independence Community School District (ICSD) board of education on Monday, June 21, an exempt session was held starting at 5 p.m. in the superintendent’s office to discuss negotiation strategies. Present were board members Eric Smith, Kim Hansen, Jennifer Sornson, Gina Trimble, and Brad Beichner, as well as Superintendent Russell Reiter. The session ended at 5:45 p.m. No official action was taken.
Prior to the start of the meeting, retiring teachers from the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years were acknowledged and thanked for their service. Each spoke about their retirement plans. (See the June 23 Bulletin Journal for more information about the retiring teachers.)
The monthly board meeting was called to order at 6 p.m. at the administration office. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the evening’s agenda was approved with an amendment to strike administrative/director salaries from Item P (consider approval of the classified non-union, district exempt non-union, certified non-union, and administrative/director contracts for 2021-22). Consent items were approved, 4-0-1 (Bleichner abstaining).
There were no public comments.
Board member Trimble talked about her experiences chaperoning the recent eighth and ninth grade visit to Washington, D.C., a trip that is not sponsored by the school district but is organized by teacher Amy Gustafson. Trimble said she was very proud of the students’ good behavior, and that the learning opportunities were impressive. Supt. Reiter reported that kindergarten roundup numbers were close to previous years of about 100 students, including junior kindergarten (JK). East Elementary Principal Kay Reidy added that the number has grown to 112 as of June 18.
Reiter will be Florida the week of June 28 attending meetings of the National Federation of State High School Associations.
Under building administrator reports, Junior/Senior High Principal John Howard noted that there are 41 students attending summer school, which started on June 14. Thirty-five had registered, and six additional students have joined.
Activities Director Justin Putz reported that the numbers are strong in terms of student-athletes participating in the summer strength and conditioning program.
Old Business
Reiter announced that the district will be removing the COVID tracker from the website by the end of the month. Discussion continues among staff members regarding what was learned from the pandemic and what procedures will remain in place going forward. He talked about the continuing progress on the renovations at East Elementary and West Elementary. Reiter anticipated concrete could be poured on June 22 or 23 for the road/parking lot behind West. New windows are due in the second week of July. Painting, flooring, lights, restroom renovations, and inspections are on the work agenda. Reiter said that, at the July meeting, a decision will have to be made about the start of the new school year, depending on the status of the renovations.
On a 5-0 vote, the board approved the amendment to the revision of the Independence Educational Support Personnel (IESP) contract for fiscal year 2021-22.
New Business
The board approved the following items, 5-0:
- Construction change orders
- HSR Associates, Inc. professional fee proposal for air quality upgrades
- EMC annual insurance proposal (with a premium increase of $8,559 [3.45 percent])
- Proposal renewal with SU Insurance Company for equipment breakdown coverage
- 2021-22 contracted services agreement with Tri-County Child and Family Development Council, Inc.
- Food service director shared services agreement with East Buchanan for 2021-22
- Human resource director shared services agreement with East Buchanan for 2021-22
- Building and grounds manager shared services agreement with East Buchanan for 2021-22
- School social worker shared services agreement with East Buchanan for 2021-22
- Transportation director shared services agreement with Dunkerton for 2021-22
- PowerSchool access agreement with Grant Wood Area Education Agency for 2021-22
- Special education delivery plan
- 2021-22 elementary and junior/senior high student handbooks
- 2021-22 coach-sponsor activities handbook (in August the board would like to discuss Policy 503.1 Student Conduct, Policy 503.4 Good Conduct Policy, and the Good Conduct code from the coach-sponsor activities handbook)
- Board resolution to transfer funds of up to $10,000 for protective athletic equipment (roll call vote)
- Classified non-union, district exempt non-union, and certified non-union contracts for 2021-22
Upon reviewing the legislative priorities of the Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB), each board member will notify Board Secretary Laura Morine of their top three priorities by July 12.
At 7:26 p.m., the board members and Supt. Reiter entered into a closed session as provided in Section 21.5(1)(i) of the Iowa Code (to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session). Following a roll call vote (5-0), the board entered into closed session at 7:30 p.m. The board took a recess at 8:42 p.m., and Supt. Reiter left the meeting. The meeting resumed at 8:48 p.m. The closed session ended at 9:30 p.m. No official action was taken during the closed session.
The board approved a one-year extension to the superintendent’s contract, along with a raise of $5,800 and the addition of a market adjustment of $5,500.
Meeting adjourned at 9:33 p.m.
June 24 Special Meeting
Starting at 6:02 p.m. on June 24, the school board held an hour-long exempt session in the office of Supt. Reiter for negotiation strategy discussions. On hand were board members Smith, Hansen, Sornson, Trimble, and Bleichner, and Supt. Reiter. No official action was taken. The session ended at 7 p.m.
A special board meeting was called to order at 7 p.m. After reciting The Pledge of Allegiance and approving the agenda, the board approved the administrative/director contracts for the 2021-22 school year, 5-0.
The meeting adjourned at 7:03 p.m.