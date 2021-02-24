INDEPENDENCE – Prior to its regular monthly meeting on Monday, February 15, the Independence Community School District’s board of education held a public hearing in regard to the school calendar for the 2021-22 school year. With no comments from the public, the hearing adjourned and the board moved on to its February meeting.
Board members present were Eric Smith (president), Kim Hansen (vice president), Jennifer Sornson, Gina Trimble, and Matt O’Loughlin, as well as Superintendent Russ Reiter, Board Secretary Laura Morine, other administrators, and department directors.
Presentation on Chromebooks
Director of Technology Steve Noyes gave a presentation about the Chromebooks to be purchased for the district for the next school year. He said there is currently a four- to six-month backorder. Noyes had sent out surveys to students in grades 7-11 as well as to teachers at West Elementary and the junior/senior high to collect feedback about their user experiences.
“Basically, the opinion is a smaller, lighter device is preferred,” Noyes said.
The district is looking to purchase 1,200 devices for 2021-22, covering the needs of staff and students at West Elementary and the junior/senior high, as well as an inventory on hand for backup when a device requires repairs.
According to Noyes, advantages of the Chromebook include no local storage of data – units may be exchanged with no data loss. If there’s a software issue, a Chromebook may be wiped and reset in about five minutes. They update themselves with a restart, and are easy to manage. Tools allow remote installation and disabling, inventory requirement, and a host of other tool.
The order will be placed by early March for July delivery.
Old Business
The board heard an update on the Return to Learn plan, a review of the East/West Elementary construction project, and the final audit for Fiscal Year 2020.
New Business
The board unanimously approved the following items:
- 2021-22 school calendar
- Employee early retirements of Diane Kinseth, David Lang, and Bonnie O’Brien
- Travel request form for October 2021 National FFA Convention, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Travel request form for December 2021 music department trip to Orlando, Florida
- Agreement between ICSD and Larson Construction for East/West Elementary construction project
- Early graduation applicants for March 2021
- Proposed Hawkeye Community College courses for 2021-22
- Farm leases for 2021-22
SRO Discussion
The last item of business for the evening was a discussion regarding the hiring of a school resource officer (SRO). On hand to answer questions was Independence Police Chief Dustin Dallenbach. According to Superintendent Reiter, he and Dallenbach have talked about the possibility of the SRO being a shared position with the Independence Police Department.
“This is not a reaction,” Reiter said. “It is a proactive, preventive step, and allows children to engage positively with police at a young age. It’s about developing relationships, and building a better community.”
He added that the cost associated with an SRO would come from the district’s at-risk budget.
Board member O’Loughlin stated he wants to see on why the district would benefit from an SRO, and why the Des Moines school system is dropping their SRO program. O’Loughlin, and board member Sornson, said feedback from students and families is an important factor in considering an SRO for Independence.