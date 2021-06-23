INDEPENDENCE – At the June meeting of the Independence Community School District’s board of education, five teachers who have retired were honored for their many years of dedicated service to the district, the community, and their students.
Retiring at the end of the 2019-20 school year were teachers Donalyn Pogue, kindergarten, and Dan Putz, high school language arts. Due to COVID-19, they could not be honored in an in-person environment at that time, and so they were included in this year’s event.
Teachers retiring at the end of the most recent (2020-21) school year were Diane Kinseth, 5th grade; Bonnie O’Brien, special education at East Elementary; and David Lang, high school band director.
Each was presented with a plaque and asked about their specific retirement plans. Travel, family time, gardening, and other pursuits were among the items on their individual lists.