INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School District (ICSD) board of education is looking to fill an opening for the District 1 director’s position following the resignation of Matt O’Loughlin, who announced his intention to give up his seat to the board prior to the regular monthly meeting on April 19. The resignation is due to O’Loughlin’s moving out of District 1.
He officially vacated the position on May 18.
To serve as a director on the school board, an elected director is required to live within the specific district’s boundaries. To fulfill the remaining two years of O’Loughlin’s four-year term, that seat will be on the November 2, 2021, election ballot.
Also on the ballot this November are the District 3 and at-large seats.
The other board members include President Eric B. Smith, DD #2 ’23; Vice President Kim Hansen, DD #3 ’23; Jennifer Sornson, DD #3 ’21; and Gina Trimble, At Large ’21.
The school board is required to fill the opening by appointment, and has 30 days to do so from the date of O’Loughlin’s vacating it. Because the resignation is close enough to the fall election, a special election is not required.
The board will appoint an individual to the seat for a period of approximately five months at a special open session meeting on Tuesday, June 15. That individual is not required to reside in the District 1 geographic area, which covers the northeast corner of Independence and the rural area directly north of the city, from the Independence Municipal Airport on the west to Mason Avenue on the east. Also, this individual is not obligated to have their name on the ballot this fall.
“Someone could take this position for a test drive…for five months,” said Smith.
Anyone whose name is on the ballot in November must reside in District 1.
Individuals wishing to be considered to fill the seat until the fall election should pick up a candidate questionnaire from the ICSD’s administration office. The questionnaire asks the candidate to list some of their experiences, as well as their strengths, that will benefit the board of education.
The general timeline for filling the seat until the fall election is:
- Thursday, June 10: Completed questionnaires are due to Board Secretary Laura Morine at the administration office by the end of business day.
- Friday, June 11: Completed questionnaires will be shared with board members to prepare to appoint a replacement. These documents will also be available for public review.
- Tuesday, June 15: A special board meeting will convene at 6 p.m. at the junior/senior high auditorium to appoint the new District 1 director.
According to information shared at the May 18 board meeting, the following will occur during the June 15 special meeting, “In public session, the board will discuss the people who expressed an interest to be appointed. At the beginning of the agenda item, those people can take the opportunity to say some words. Also, people who did not complete a questionnaire will have the opportunity to request consideration. When the board discusses the people interested, they will focus on the strengths of the individuals.
“After the discussion, the chair will ask for a motion to appoint a person to the Director District 1 role through the November 2021 board election. One of the board members will make that motion, naming one person. If the motion receives a second, the board will have the opportunity to discuss the person further. Then, the board will vote. If the motion naming the person receives three of the four votes, the person will be appointed. If not, the board will need a new motion to appoint a different person. When a motion is approved, the oath of office will be administered, and the person will begin serving immediately. If the person is not at the June 15 meeting, the oath will be administered at the next board meeting.
“The person appointed is not required, but is allowed, to run for board election to fill the final two years of the Director District 1.”
Dates set for regular meetings for the rest of 2021 (starting at 6 p.m. in the central office board room in the administration building) include June 21, July 19, August 16, September 20, October 18, and November 15 (the regular/annual and organizational meeting). Special meetings may be called between regular sessions to address business which must be conducted in a timely fashion. These could include contract approvals or work sessions to discuss a future decision. These meetings are set up after consulting board members to fit into everyone’s schedules.
According to Smith, “Prior to running for a school board seat, a past board member told me that this is one of the most honorable volunteer positions in the community. This person said that this is a very significant responsibility, being responsible for the education of the children in our community, and for employing the people educating those children.”
Smith shared some information about school board procedures.
“For my personal time management, I plan that the weekend prior to a regular school board meeting requires at least six hours of time to read the board packet and share my questions with the administration. The Central Office shares a hyperlink to the board packet on the Friday prior to the meeting, giving the board the weekend to prepare. The board packet includes policies requiring periodic review or revision, the financial reports, reports from administrators and directors, and the background information needed to prepare for discussion and make decisions regarding the business on the agenda. Board members are encouraged to send questions to school district officials prior to the meeting so the person has time to investigate the question prior to the meeting. While there is no requirement to share questions in advance, the administrators appreciate being prepared, just as the board appreciates being prepared for the meeting.”
To learn more about school board procedures, see the School District Policy Reference Manual 200 Series Board of Directors (www.independence.k12.ia.us/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/200-Series-Board-of-Directors-04-24-2020.pdf).
Smith also elaborated on expectations of the new director.
“In addition to attending scheduled board meetings, board members serve the school district in other assignments. Director O’Loughlin served as a board representative on committees for Extracurricular Activities, Auditorium Marketing, Salary Compensation, and Paver/Trails Funds. The new director is expected to inherit these roles. These committees act as small-group advisors to the administrators. These committees may only meet once during the year. There may be no need to meet prior to November 2021.
“Also, the board takes turns reviewing the school district bills to be approved during the regular meeting. Procedurally, the board is required to have a representative review the bills. This task is scheduled with the Central Office. The bills are available the Thursday or Friday prior to the board meeting. This will take one to two hours to complete.”
The Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) has general resources for Iowa school board members. Their new board member website is https://www.ia-sb.org/Main/New_Board_Member_Portal/Main/Become_a_Board_Member/New_Board_Members.aspx?hkey=e66857f5-d221-4789-9211-e8542b2ac917.