INDEPENDENCE – Prior to the March 29 meeting of the Independence Community School District’s board of education, the board’s members toured the renovations currently underway at West Elementary. The tour was led by Superintendent Russell Reiter.
The work at West Elementary is part of a larger plan to renovate and update that building, as well as East Elementary. The project at West includes:
- Five new 6th grade classrooms
- Sufficient bathrooms for 100+ 6th graders
- A new art room
- Two special education rooms
- Conversion of the current gym stage to a band room
- An updated vocal music room
- Demolition of the old metal structure on the west side of the school
- A new road on the west side of the school to reach the baseball/softball complex
The work at East Elementary includes:
- A new nurse’s office
- A renovated front office
- An ADA-approved ramp for students to access the art room
- A new book room
- A new guidance office
- Updates to classrooms
The school district has contracted with HSR Architects and Larson Construction to complete this project at a cost of $3.6 million. This project WILL NOT increase local taxes. The district took advantage of low rates and will use funds from the statewide penny sales tax revenue, also known as the School Infrastructure Sales, Services and Use Tax.
According to Reiter, the renovations are currently a bit ahead of schedule.
The goal is to have the renovations at both buildings completed before the start of the 2021-22 school year in August.