INDEPENDENCE – The Independence High School Music Department held a socially distanced, coronavirus-conscious concert on February 1 in the school gymnasium. The audience was to limit themselves to two people per student performer or one household. Everyone was expected to wear a mask and had a temperature check upon entry to the school. The audience members socially distanced themselves in the gymnasium on the home side bleachers as best they could.
After warming up in the auditorium the Concert Choir, under the direction of Roger Barloon and accompanied by Mary Schubich, performed five numbers in the gymnasium. The choir spread out across the visitor side bleachers and wore masks while singing.
They performed:
- “A New Beginning” by Audrey Snyder
- “The Gypsy Rover” by Emily Crocker
- “Danny Boy” by Linda Spevacek (a favorite of Mr. Barloon’s)
- “Colors of the Wind” by Mac Huff and made famous in the Disney movie “Pocahontas.”
- “Let Everything That Hath Breath” by Jeffery L. Ames
After the concert, Mr. Barloon announced instead of a spring musical there will be a “Broadway revue” featuring students performing music from famous shows – some performed previously at the high school, but most from shows that could not be produced in their entirety by the high school. The revue is scheduled for the evenings of March 19 and 20, with a matinee on March 21.
While the choir exited to the north, family members, unless also there for the band concert, exited to the south and the main hallway. The band had a quick tuning in the band room and family members seated themselves.
The band played three tunes, including:
- “Where Never Lark or Eagle Flew” by James Curnow and featuring many soloists.
- “Turkey in the Straw” by Lewis J. Buckley and featuring a variety of whistles and noisemakers.
- “Louis Armstrong Revival Selection” by Willie Hautvast. The audience was invited to express themselves along with the music as they felt.
Mr. Lang announced the next concerts:
- March 1, 7 p.m. (Grade 5 band, Grade 6 band, Grades 5-6 choir)
- March 4, 7 p.m. (High school jazz band)
Both concerts were streamed live and are available on the Bulletin Journal Facebook pages. The school also recorded the concert and will share it on a school site.
Retirement
Two days after the concert, Mr. Lang made another significant announcement – his retirement.
In a letter to band parents released on February 3, he stated:
“I am writing to infom you of an announcement that I made to the students today. I will be retiring at the end of the school year. I have met with Superintendent Reiter and have been assured that they are interested in doing a search for the highest quality candidates possible.
“I have spent 27 of my 32 years of teaching at Independence, building the program we have today, and I plan to do everything I can to ensure a smooth transition. l will be planning the 2021-2022 band program as usual. Dates for camps, competitions and information regarding the Florida trip (Dec 2021-Jan 2022) will be forthcoming.
“Thank you for all your support over the years, and I look forward to seeing the Independence Bands continue to grow and succeed,” he wrote.