INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Jr/Sr High School had a bit of spooky fun on October 30. Mrs. Whitney and Mr. Eddy, two of the science teachers, had their students create a haunted house in their classrooms.
Complete with fake graves, actual organs, real bones, and fiery chemistry experiments, it felt like a real haunted house. Students in science classes worked the haunted house with costumes and fake blood. One student played a dead body in a coffin who jumped out and screamed, and other students took turns operating the chainsaw (with no chain on for safety reasons). Other teachers in the building brought their classes in small groups, and the students were working all day to make sure that most of the school could experience the haunted environment.
Their hard work paid off, as students agreed that the haunted house was the most fun they have had in school activities, and they hope this will become an annual tradition.