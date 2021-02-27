INDEPENDENCE – Entrepreneur Randy Mumm, a 1982 graduate of Independence High School, is bringing a Scooter’s Coffee franchise to his hometown.
Some History
In 1998 in Bellevue, Nebraska, company owners Don and Linda Eckles wanted to leverage the convenience of a drive-through with the quality of a coffeehouse. The name “Scooter’s” came from the idea of people being served quickly and being able to “scoot in and scoot out” and then be on their way.
Earlier this month, store number 312 held a grand opening in Texas. The Independence store will be number 904, and number four for Mumm.
Mumm has been with Scooter’s for two years. He was tending to one of his carwashes in Clear Lake when he noticed a sign advertising a Scooter’s coming soon across the street. He did a little research and decided to become a franchiser. He spent a few weeks learning the business hands-on before opening his first store in Boone. Another store followed in Ames, and recently another in Cedar Falls. Mumm has plans for more locations in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area as well as in Dubuque.
“It’s the fastest-growing franchise in the country,” he said.
Mumm said Scooter’s looks for communities with a population of at least 10,000 people and specific locations with certain traffic counts.
“I worked with the Iowa DOT and conducted my own traffic counts here in Independence,” said Mumm.
Like so many entrepreneurs, Mumm said he had a gut feeling Independence would be a good spot.
The Independence location will be kitty-corner to city hall.
There are three main styles of Scooter’s – a coffee shop, a coffeehouse, and a drive-through kiosk. The larger coffee shop and the slightly smaller, more intimate coffeehouse have dining areas and may have a drive-up window. The Independence store will be the smaller drive-through only kiosk. Traffic will enter from 4th Avenue NE, circle around the 600-square-foot building, and exit onto 4th Avenue.
“Since we are only drive-through, we don’t think we will take customers away from other downtown restaurants,” said Mumm, noting people still like to stop and visit with friends at sit-down places.
Mumm said the goal for service is to be under 2 ½ minutes. He wants to strive to live up to the brand motto, “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!”
Menu
Scooter’s offers a variety of beverages and food. They will have hot drinks (coffees, lattes, mochas, etc.); iced drinks (coffee drinks, “Caramelicious,” infusions); blenders (drinks with ice cream); smoothies; and teas. On the food menu will be breakfast sandwiches, burritos, cookies, cinnamon rolls, muffins, and a cake pop.
“My favorite is the Maple Waffle Sandwich,” said Mumm.
There are a few more healthier options, like oatmeal and simple refreshing drinks. They also offer dairy alternatives – almond, soy, or coconut milk.
There is also a “pup cup” for furry customers.
Building Progress
Demolition of the future Scooter’s site is underway. Mumm hopes to break ground on the new kiosk by March 8. If the weather holds, he anticipates an 80-day building schedule. In addition, he’ll be hiring a store manager, two assistant managers, and approximately 15 part-time baristas.
“The barista position is great for a high schooler or college student looking for a few hours,” said Mumm. “We’ll give everyone proper training.”
Look for future job opportunities at Scooter’s advertised in the Bulletin Journal.
Visit www.scooterscoffee.com for more information on locations and menu options.