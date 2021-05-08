RURAL INDEPENDENCE – Since 1984, Fort Pentecost has been a little piece of the Texas frontier in this area for kids and their friends and neighbors to play and picnic.
Created by Tex Pentecost, and with the support of his wife Anna Mae, Fort Pentecost became a site for overnight camping in the bunkhouse, Boy Scout and Girl Scout troop meetings, horse clubs, auto clubs, tractor clubs, trail wagon clubs, weddings, graduations, and Fourth of July parties.
Then in May 1998, a storm came up.
“They said it was ‘straight-line winds,’” said LouAnn Bresson, the couple’s daughter. “A tornado, more likely.”
The wind knocked down trees, shoved the church off its foundation, and damaged the school, a bandstand, the hotel, and the saloon. Many of the buildings could not be repaired, and were torn down.
In the last year, as Tex’s health has become a bit of a hindrance, LouAnn has asked for volunteers to help with restoring the fort and other buildings and to get a church, jail, and stagecoach stop built.
Volunteers have responded, including Cub Scouts from Pack 3075.
On a recent April weekend, dozens came out and helped build, paint, and test the amenities. They also enjoyed a nice picnic lunch.
To find out more about Fort Pentecost, whether to work or to make a donation of money or materials, please contact LouAnn through the Fort Pentecost Facebook page.