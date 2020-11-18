INDEPENDENCE – For the fifteenth year, Cub Scouts from Pack 3075 gathered last week to send some holiday cheer to troops serving overseas.
According to Cub Scout Master Sam Gruman, 84 stockings were filled with different personal hygiene items and some snacks.
“It was great to be able to teach our Cub Scouts the importance of giving, and combine that with how important it is to support our soldiers,” said Gruman. “To be able to do this around Veterans Day is a great opportunity to say thank you to everyone who has served for our country.”
The items were donated by the scouts’ families, as well as by Kegler, Kegler & Arend Family Dentistry, Office Towne, and John Deere. Shipping of the items will be taken care of by Geater Machining & Manufacturing.