INDEPENDENCE – According to U.S. Code Title 4 (aka the Flag Code), The American Flag, “when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
Scouts from Pack 75 recently held a flag retirement ceremony at St. John School to thank and honor them for all of their support in letting the scouts hold meetings and events there. Students representing all of the grades gathered on the playground around a raised fire ring to witness the ceremony.
Scout Leader Craig Bussan welcomed everyone and described the ceremony. Two scouts held a flag to be retired while Bussan read the 13 steps and meaning behind properly folding it before it was burned.
Principal Jim Gieryng, a 10-year Navy veteran, was given the honor of placing the flag on the coals.
Flag Disposal
According to the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Handbook, “A national flag that is worn beyond repair may be burned in a fire. The ceremony should be conducted with dignity and respect and the flag burned completely to ashes.”
While the Flag Code states burning an American flag is the preferred method of disposal, there are other options. Those recognized by the BSA include delivering worn flags to veteran organizations or businesses for proper disposal or using an approved method of cutting a flag then disposing of it.
Scouting Magazine states, “When a flag has been cut up, it is no longer officially a flag.” The steps of this method include:
- Stretch out the corners of the flag.
- Cut the flag in half, vertically – do not cut into the blue star field.
- Place the two halves together and cut in half, horizontally.
- You will have four pieces of flag, one being the blue star field and the other three red and white stripes.
- Put the flag in a container and dispose of it properly.
The reason the blue star field is not cut is it represents the union of the 50 states and one should never let the union be broken.
The fire should be watched until all traces of the flag remnants are destroyed. Then, the fire is extinguished and the ashes are buried.
The Flag Code does not stipulate who may oversee the disposal as long as it is a dignified ceremony.
One note: When burning flags made of synthetic fibers, be aware that they may burn quickly and emit noxious gases into the air. Handle such flags with care. Sometimes properly cutting a flag and respectfully burying the remnants without burning is best for the participants and the environment.