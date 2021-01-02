Tis the season to be … depressed. For up to 20 percent of Americans, the shorter, colder, darker days of winter can leave them feeling a bit blue, with over half a million people falling into more serious depression on an annual basis. This year, with the added stress and isolation, this number is looking to be higher than usual.
Seasonal affective disorder (SAD), is a recurring depression whose exact cause is not fully understood. It tends to happen during the darker months of the year and is characterized by fatigue, anxiety, irritability, excessive eating (particularly craving carbs), weight gain, social isolation, and increased need for sleep.
It is important if you are experiencing these symptoms that you consult with your primary care provider, as they may be signs of something else. If your doctor does determine that you have SAD, he or she may advise you to try light therapy. Studies have shown that exposure to natural light helps to alleviate SAD symptoms. This can be done by going outside, but if the weather is prohibitive, light therapy lamps have also been shown to be effective for many people.
I personally experienced SAD several years in a row, and after my wife noticed the pattern, I reached out for help and was advised to consider a light therapy lamp. I found one with good reviews online, ordered it, and set it up next to my chair. That winter, I started my days with 15-20 minutes simply sitting in the light. The improvement to my mood was dramatic, and I have since been quick to advise others with SAD to consider light therapy, though with your doctor’s input of course.
It is also important to resist the urge to binge on junk food. One of the hormones that can affect SAD, serotonin, has been linked to having healthy gut bacteria, which can be negatively impacted by sugar intake. A healthy diet that minimalizes processed carbs helps to promote better gut bacteria. Including probiotics such as yogurt, kefir, pickles, and sauerkraut in your diet can also lead to a healthier gut and in turn, a better mood.
Physical activity also plays an important role in combatting depression symptoms. Aerobic activities like biking, running, skiing, snowshoeing, and walking, especially when done outdoors, do a great job boosting overall energy levels and improving symptoms of SAD. If you aren’t up to being outside, as of the time of writing this article, several gyms in the area are still open and allowing customers to work out so long as they social distance.
Some healthcare providers may also recommend vitamin D as part of a treatment for SAD. Vitamin D is something that is normally produced in our bodies as our skin is exposed to sunlight. Studies remain inconclusive as to if it has any measurable effect on SAD, but it may be worth asking your doctor about it.
In some cases, you may need to be prescribed an antidepressant to help you get back on your feet until brighter days come.
It is important that you do not try to go through these difficulties alone. Angela K. Troyer Ph.D., C.Psych. writes in Psychology Today that “Interacting with others boosts feelings of well-being and decreases feelings of depression. Research has shown that one sure way of improving your mood is to work on building social connections.” While you may not be comfortable in this season of Covid with going to large gatherings, it is still possible to get together with friends and loved ones and do something enjoyable to pass the time. Some churches in our community are still open and meeting while following public health guidelines, which provide a safe and healthy place to interact with others and discuss life’s challenges. For those who require more social distancing, phone and video calling is also an option for meaningful interaction with others.
Along with talking to friends and family, if you or a loved one are experiencing symptoms of SAD, be sure to reach out to your healthcare provider to discuss which options would work best for you to help you get through to lighter days.