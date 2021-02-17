INDEPENDENCE – STAN Development LLC announces the second retail business to occupy the King’s Hall building will be The Brick Kitchen, an establishment featuring cookware, bakeware, kitchen cutlery, and kitchen tools.
King’s Hall is located at 330 1st Street E in Independence. The Brick Kitchen is expected to open in early summer of 2021.
The Brick Kitchen will be joining Circle 8 Cyclery as the two retailers to occupy the main floor of historic King’s Hall in downtown Independence. The Brick Kitchen will be a new business, while Circle 8 opened their doors seven years ago in a different downtown location.
“Our store will be dedicated to providing high-quality kitchen products to everyday chefs,” stated Nate Whited, who will co-own the store with his wife, Shelly. “If you like to cook a little, like to cook a lot, or anywhere in between, this will be a store for you.”
While The Brick Kitchen is a fully independent retail store, joining a nationally recognized buying group is something the owners see as a key to their success.
“The buying group gives us a pretty deep network of independent retailers such as ourselves,” Whited added. “We can use other group members as a sounding board for which products are popular and to stay on top of coming trends. Equally important, it gives us a access to a wealth of experience. We’ve received some amazing mentorship already.”
The Brick Kitchen will occupy the north half of the main floor to King’s Hall. A new retail entrance and stairs will be added to one of the existing entrances, but Stan Development is quick to point out that preserving the historical look to the building is the highest priority.
Circle 8 Cyclery, owned by Andy and Tonya Higgins, and The Brick Kitchen will continue to update their progress on their respective Facebook pages, as well as the page dedicated to STAN Development.