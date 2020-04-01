BUCHANAN COUNTY – Candidates are currently being sought to compete for the title of 2020 Buchanan County Fair Queen, according to Amber Decker, county fair queen coordinator. This year’s fair is July 7-11 in Independence.
Buchanan County includes the Starmont, Independence, Wapsie Valley, Oelwein, East Buchanan, North Linn, and Jesup school districts.
Who Is Eligible?
Eligible candidates are females between the ages of 16 and 21 (on or by August 13, 2020), who are connected to Buchanan County by school, home address, or 4-H or FFA group. According to the contest application, candidates should be “charismatic, enthusiastic, and influential role models who represent the values of Buchanan County and leave a positive impact on those around them.”
Sign Up by June 15
To sign up for the contest, send a cover letter telling who you are and why you want to become the 2020 Buchanan County Fair Queen, along with a resume detailing your involvement in the county (school and extracurricular activities, church and volunteer experiences, etc.) by June 15, 2020.
Judging Day
Candidates will be judged on Sunday, June 28, at Farmers State Bank in Jesup beginning at 2 p.m. Candidates should arrive in professional/business attire, and bring a formal dress. There will be a formal sit-down meal, a service opportunity, a 10-minute individual interview, and a 30-minute group interview. A professional photographer will be on hand to capture images of the contestants. Candidates will also get the chance to meet other girls from around the county and enjoy a fun afternoon.
Coronation and Awards
The coronation of the 2020 queen will be held at the Buchanan County Fair on Thursday, July 9. The queen will receive a $500 scholarship and be asked to be present during the whole week of the fair. In addition, she will represent Buchanan County at the Iowa State Fair Queen competition in August.
The Buchanan County first runner-up will receive a $250 scholarship.
Expectations
The 2020 Buchanan County Fair Queen will be expected to participate in the following during her reign:
- Independence Fourth of July parade
- Pie baking for the pie auction at the fair
- Little Princess social meet-and-greet
- Iowa State Fair Queen meet-and-greet
Contact Information
If you have questions or to submit your cover letter and resume, contact Amber Decker, Buchanan County Fair Queen coordinator, at deckeramber19@gmail.com.
A Word from the 2019 Queen
Hello everyone! My name is Alexa Riniker, and I am the 2019 Buchanan County Fair Queen. I am from Winthrop, and currently a senior at East Buchanan High School. Next year, I will be attending the University of Northern Iowa and studying elementary education!
It is a pleasure to be representing this outstanding county and fair. The position of fair queen has brought so many amazing opportunities my way, some of which I wouldn’t trade for anything!
When I was crowned last summer, I immediately started my duties as fair queen. I assisted wherever I could on the fairgrounds, handing out trophies at the 4-H and FFA shows or riding in the pace car to start the races!
A few weeks later, I had a once-in-a lifetime opportunity – attending Queen’s Week at the Iowa State Fair with 102 other county queens. I met some amazing girls and built friendships that will last a lifetime! I also got to volunteer on the fairgrounds and talk to hundreds of fairgoers. It was my favorite week of the summer!
Becoming fair queen is more than wearing a beautiful crown and a sash – it is the chance to represent our county while becoming a better leader and advocate for the next generation. I am beyond grateful to have earned this title!