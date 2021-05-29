INDEPENDENCE – The Celebrate Indee committee is seeking volunteers for the Fourth of July events that will take place July 2 and 3 in Riverwalk Parks in downtown Independence. Over the span of the two-day event, more 80 volunteers are needed to assist with beverage sales and tickets.
“Our event is powered by volunteers,” said committee member Michelle McBride. “As this event continues to grow, our need for volunteers will also continue to grow. Without volunteers, this event would not be as successful as it has been in years past, or even possible. We are really encouraging community members to come down to the park to not only enjoy the festivities, but to also serve if they can.”
The Celebrate Indee committee expects this year’s event to be one of the largest celebrations yet over the past 20 years in Riverwalk Parks. To view all open volunteer positions and to sign up online, please visit www.celebrateindee.com/july4th/volunteer/, Celebrate Indee on Facebook, or email celebrateindee@gmail.com for more information.