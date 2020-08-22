INDEPENDENCE – As part her annual 99-county tour, Senator Joni Ernst visited Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) on Thursday.
The visit was coordinated by Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) Sarah Tweedy and Randy Cornelius. BCHC CEO Steve Slessor led the tour.
“It was to show what critical access hospitals like BCHC offer to their communities while also showing what role CRNAs play as well,” said Cornelius, who practices in area hospitals and is the president of the Iowa Association of Nurse Anesthetists (IANA). “BCHC is a shining example of the services they provide to the community, which is the reason we chose to have Sen. Ernst tour there.”
According to the IANA
- CRNAs are advanced practice nurses with specialized graduate-level education in anesthesia care. In the state of Iowa, nurse anesthetists are licensed independent providers of anesthesia. They have authority to prescribe medications used before, during, and after the administration of anesthesia.
- CRNAs administer approximately 43 million anesthetics in the U.S. each year. In addition, CRNAs administer anesthesia for all types of surgical cases, from the simplest to the most complex. This includes traditional hospital surgical suites and obstetrical delivery rooms, ambulatory surgical centers, and the offices of dentists, podiatrists, and plastic surgeons.
- CRNAs are the primary anesthesia professionals in rural America. In Iowa, CRNAs are the sole providers in nearly 100 percent of the rural hospitals, including BCHC.
Some hospitals in Iowa implement a “shared provider” status, meaning they have both a physician anesthesiologist (physician trained in anesthesia) and a CRNA (nurse trained in anesthesia) providing anesthesia services.
“Black Hawk county is unique because one hospital is shared services, while the other hospital is physician anesthesiologist only,” said Cornelius.
Cornelius also shared concerns about letting CRNAs do their job unencumbered.
“As the COVID-19 public health crisis has shown,” said Cornelius, “CRNAs provide life-sustaining services and are experts in ventilation, sedation, critical care – skills vital to addressing the pandemic. While CRNAs work in collaboration with other health care providers, like physicians, CRNAs are licensed and expertly trained/experienced to work autonomously. Multiple studies over the years have shown that CRNAs working autonomously are the safest, most cost-effective anesthesia delivery model. Essentially, what Buchanan County has discovered!
“While the federal government and state governors across the country have made important decisions to temporarily remove barriers to CRNA practice during the pandemic”, he continued, “the removal of barriers such as physician supervision of nurse anesthetists needs to be made permanent – that’s where Sen. Ernst can help. Removing costly, unwarranted barriers to CRNA practice will make a huge impact on patient care and our health care system. Enabling CRNAs to practice to their full authority would enable health care facilities to maximize their workforces and provide greater access to quality care for patients. And, it saves patients money! CRNAs perform the same services as physician anesthesiologists at a lower cost, and where safety and quality remain paramount. It’s about keeping patients healthy and safe with quality, affordable care.”
“We have zero concerns with the CRNAs,” Slessor told Sen. Ernst.
Visit iowacrnas.com for more information about Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists.
Other BCHC Services
Slessor took the opportunity to talk to Sen. Ernst about other BCHC services as well.
“We discussed the importance and need of mental health services, especially in the wake of COVID with increasing anxiety and depression being seen,” said Slessor. “We are combatting this with the hiring of a new mental health counselor who started with us a few months back and a new psychiatric nurse practitioner who is starting with us in late September.”
After the tour, the group met in the conference room and discussed other issues:
- Slessor said the 340B program was working. According to the American Hospital Association, the program allows 340B hospitals to stretch limited federal resources to reduce the price of outpatient pharmaceuticals for patients and expand health services to the patients and communities they serve. Hospitals use 340B savings to provide free care for uninsured patients, offer free vaccines, provide services in mental health clinics, and implement medication management and community health programs.
The program is administered by the Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of the U.S .Department of Health and Human Services.
- The REACH Act. The Rural Emergency Acute Care Hospital Act, S1648, was originally introduced in June 2015 by Sen. Chuck Grassley and Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and co-sponsored by Sen. Ernst, but did not go anywhere. It would have created a new Rural Emergency Hospital classification under Medicare and help smaller rural hospitals serve their local communities.
- COVID-19 impact on BCHC finances.
“We’re in a good spot,” said Slessor.
In addition to visiting Buchanan County on Thursday, Sen. Ernst made stops in Butler, Bremer, Fayette, and Chickasaw counties.