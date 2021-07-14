BUCHANAN COUNTY – Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is once again delivering hot meals to individual homes Monday through Friday. In addition, the Buchanan County Senior Center (also known as the Independence Senior Center) will reopen for congregate meals, socialization, and activities on July 6. Lunch is served at 12 p.m.
Center hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Meals must be ordered by 9:30 a.m. a day in advance.
Please get your shots and come back!
The center is located at 400 5th Avenue NE in Independence.
NEI3A is also offering extended meal options for towns and rural areas that were not able to receive meals in the past. If you would like to find out more about food options available, please call 1-800-779-8707.
Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.