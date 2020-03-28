Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

BUCHANAN COUNTY – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Buchanan County Senior Center in Independence is closed for at least four weeks, according to Missy Anders, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) outreach specialist for Buchanan and Delaware counties.

Until further notice, senior midday meals offered through NEI3A will be available for delivery only on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Congregate meal sites are currently closed.

“Home-delivered meals will continue to be available,” Anders said. “To place meal orders, call 1-800-423-2449.”

Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.

March 30

Baked Chicken Breast, Lemon Dill Sauce, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Baked Cookie, Chocolate Milk

March 31

Beef Chili with Beans, Baked Potato, Tossed Salad, Saltine Crackers, Mixed Fruit Cobbler, Milk, Margarine, Sour Cream, Salad Dressing

April 1

Pork Loin, Brown Gravy, Bread Dressing, Carrots, Fresh Seasonal Fruit

April 2

Hamburger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Whipped Potatoes, Hamburger Bun, Hot Sliced Peaches

April 3

Potato Crusted Fish, Macaroni & Cheese, Mixed Vegetables, Mandarin Oranges, Tartar Sauce

April 6

Beef Spaghetti Casserole, California Vegetable Blend, Hot Cinnamon Applesauce

April 7

Baked Chicken Breast, Savory Apricot Sauce, Baked Sweet Potato, Mixed Vegetables, Fresh Seasonal Fruit

April 8

Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Herbed Green Peas, Wheat Roll, Birthday Cake

April 9

Ham Rotini Casserole, Sliced Carrots, Paprika Garlic Cauliflower, Baked Cookie

April 10

Closed for the Holiday

April 13

Parmesan Chicken, Garlic Red Pepper Rotini, Broccoli, Strawberry Banana Pudding

April 14

Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Green Bean Bake, Multi-Grain Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit

April 15

Tater Tot Casserole, Whole Kernel Corn, Sliced Carrots, Applesauce

April 16

Chicken Rice Casserole, Green Peas, Harvard Beets, Pineapple Tidbits

April 17

Meatloaf, Onion Gravy, Baked Sweet Potato, Capri Vegetable Blend, Multi-Grain Bread, Baked Cookie, Chocolate Milk