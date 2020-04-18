BUCHANAN COUNTY – Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and until further notice, senior midday meals offered through the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) will be available for delivery only on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Congregate meal sites are currently closed.
To place meal orders, call 1-800-423-2449.
Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.
April 20
Cheese Omelet, Tater Tot Casserole, Cinnamon Roll, Multi-Grain Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
April 21
Chicken Stroganoff, Egg Noodles, Green Beans, Peach Crisp
April 22
Salisbury Beef, Mashed Red Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Strawberry Applesauce
April 23
Potato Crusted Fish, Baked Potato, Broccoli, Baked Cookie
April 24
Honey Baked Chicken, Baby Red Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Fruited Gelatin
April 27
Polish Sausage, Oven Roasted Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Hot Dog Buns, Pineapple Tidbits
April 28
Pork Loin, Brown Gravy, Macaroni & Cheese, Green Beans, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
April 29
Italian Ranch Chicken, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Corn O’Brien, Raspberry Cheesecake Pudding
April 30
Beef Chili w/Beans, Baked Potato, Mixed Green Salad, Cornbread, Sliced Pears