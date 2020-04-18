Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

BUCHANAN COUNTY – Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and until further notice, senior midday meals offered through the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) will be available for delivery only on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Congregate meal sites are currently closed.

To place meal orders, call 1-800-423-2449.

Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.

April 20

Cheese Omelet, Tater Tot Casserole, Cinnamon Roll, Multi-Grain Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit

April 21

Chicken Stroganoff, Egg Noodles, Green Beans, Peach Crisp

April 22

Salisbury Beef, Mashed Red Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Strawberry Applesauce

April 23

Potato Crusted Fish, Baked Potato, Broccoli, Baked Cookie

April 24

Honey Baked Chicken, Baby Red Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Fruited Gelatin

April 27

Polish Sausage, Oven Roasted Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Hot Dog Buns, Pineapple Tidbits

April 28

Pork Loin, Brown Gravy, Macaroni & Cheese, Green Beans, Fresh Seasonal Fruit

April 29

Italian Ranch Chicken, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Corn O’Brien, Raspberry Cheesecake Pudding

April 30

Beef Chili w/Beans, Baked Potato, Mixed Green Salad, Cornbread, Sliced Pears