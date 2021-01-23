BUCHANAN COUNTY – Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) has moved to frozen meals only being delivered to individual homes once a week. The meals are available in packs of seven. Because of the switch in meal delivery and the extra meals offered, there is not a set menu. Once NEI3A transitions back to hot meal deliveries, a menu will be available.
NEI3A is also offering extended meal options for towns and rural areas that were not able to receive meals in the past. If you would like to find out more about food options available, please call us at 1-800-779-8707.
Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.