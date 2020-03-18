Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

BUCHANAN COUNTY – Until further notice, senior midday meals offered through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) will be available for delivery only on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Congregate meal sites are currently closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. Each meal includes milk.

To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 or 319-334-7011 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.

Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.

March 19

Sweet & Sour Chicken, Rice, Beets, Fortune Cookie, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk

March 20

Tuna Noodle Casserole, Peas & Carrots, Multi-Grain Bread, Hot Sliced Peaches, Milk, Margarine

March 23

Baked Chicken Breast, Picante Sauce, Confetti Rice, Fiesta Vegetable Blend, Baked Cookie, Milk

March 24

Pork, BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Hamburger Bun, Hot Sliced Peaches, Milk

March 25

Beef Stew, Green Beans, Cornbread, Pie, Milk

March 26

Beef Spaghetti Casserole, Carrots, Green Peas, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Texas Bread, Milk, Margarine

March 27

Potato Soup, Tuna Salad, Beet Salad, Multi-Grain Bread, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk

March 30

Baked Chicken Breast, Lemon Dill Sauce, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Baked Cookie, Chocolate Milk

March 31

Beef Chili with Beans, Baked Potato, Tossed Salad, Saltine Crackers, Mixed Fruit Cobbler, Milk, Margarine, Sour Cream, Salad Dressing