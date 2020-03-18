BUCHANAN COUNTY – Until further notice, senior midday meals offered through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) will be available for delivery only on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Congregate meal sites are currently closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. Each meal includes milk.
To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 or 319-334-7011 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.
Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.
March 19
Sweet & Sour Chicken, Rice, Beets, Fortune Cookie, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk
March 20
Tuna Noodle Casserole, Peas & Carrots, Multi-Grain Bread, Hot Sliced Peaches, Milk, Margarine
March 23
Baked Chicken Breast, Picante Sauce, Confetti Rice, Fiesta Vegetable Blend, Baked Cookie, Milk
March 24
Pork, BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Hamburger Bun, Hot Sliced Peaches, Milk
March 25
Beef Stew, Green Beans, Cornbread, Pie, Milk
March 26
Beef Spaghetti Casserole, Carrots, Green Peas, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Texas Bread, Milk, Margarine
March 27
Potato Soup, Tuna Salad, Beet Salad, Multi-Grain Bread, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk
March 30
Baked Chicken Breast, Lemon Dill Sauce, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Baked Cookie, Chocolate Milk
March 31
Beef Chili with Beans, Baked Potato, Tossed Salad, Saltine Crackers, Mixed Fruit Cobbler, Milk, Margarine, Sour Cream, Salad Dressing