Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging has moved to frozen meals only being delivered to individual homes once a week. The meals are available in 7 and 14 meal packs. Because of the switch in meal delivery and the extra meals offered, the menu may not be followed exactly during this time. NEI3A is also offering extended meal options for towns and rural areas that were not able to receive meals in the past. If you would like to find out more about options available, please call us at 1-800-779-8707.

Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. Each meal includes milk.

Thursday, May 28

Salisbury Beef, Mashed Red Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Strawberry Applesauce, Milk

Friday, May 29

Potato Crusted Fish, Baked Potato, Broccoli, Baked Cookie, Milk, Margarine (2), Sour Cream, Tartar Sauce

Monday, June 1

Tuna Noodle Au Gratin, Mixed Vegetables, Diced Beets, Peaches

Tuesday, June 2

Polish Sausage, Oven Roasted Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Hot Dog Buns, Pineapple Tidbits

Wednesday, June 3

Pork Loin, Brown Gravy, Bread Dressing, Carrots, Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Thursday, June 4

Beef Chili w/Beans, Baked Potato, Mixed Green Salad, Cornbread, Sliced Pears

Friday, June 5

Italian Ranch Chicken, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Corn O’Brien, Raspberry Cheesecake Pudding

Monday, June 8

Ham Rotini Casserole, Sliced Carrots, Paprika Garlic Cauliflower, Baked Cookie

Tuesday, June 9

Sloppy Joe, Green Beans, Hot Potato Salad, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Fruit Cocktail

Wednesday, June 10

Baked Chicken Breast, Savory Apricot Sauce, Baked Sweet Potato, Mixed Vegetables, Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Thursday, June 11

Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Herbed Green Peas, Wheat Roll, Birthday Cake

Friday, June 12

Beef Spaghetti Casserole, California Vegetable Blend, Hot Cinnamon Applesauce