Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging has moved to frozen meals only being delivered to individual homes once a week. The meals are available in 7 and 14 meal packs. Because of the switch in meal delivery and the extra meals offered, the menu may not be followed exactly during this time. NEI3A is also offering extended meal options for towns and rural areas that were not able to receive meals in the past. If you would like to find out more about options available, please call us at 1-800-779-8707.
Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. Each meal includes milk.
June 18
Glazed Ham, Buttermilk Potatoes, California Vegetable Blend, Dinner Roll, Brownie
June 19
Chicken Tetrazzini, Tomatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Pie
June 22
Parmesan Chicken, Garlic Red Pepper Rotini, Broccoli, Strawberry Banana Pudding
June 23
Tater Tot Casserole, Whole Kernel Corn, Sliced Carrots, Applesauce
June 24
Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Green Bean Bake, Multi-Grain Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
June 25
Chicken Rice Casserole, Green Peas, Harvard Beets, Pineapple Tidbits
June 26
Meatloaf, Onion Gravy, Baked Sweet Potato, Capri Vegetable Blend, Multi-Grain Bread, Baked Cookie, Chocolate Milk
June 29
Salisbury Beef, Mashed Red Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Strawberry Applesauce
June 30
Honey Baked Chicken, Baby Red Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Fruited Gelatin