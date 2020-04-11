BUCHANAN COUNTY – Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and until further notice, senior midday meals offered through the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) will be available for delivery only on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Congregate meal sites are currently closed.
To place meal orders, call 1-800-423-2449.
Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.
April 13
Parmesan Chicken, Garlic Red Pepper Rotini, Broccoli, Strawberry Banana Pudding
April 14
Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Green Bean Bake, Multi-Grain Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
April 15
Tater Tot Casserole, Whole Kernel Corn, Sliced Carrots, Applesauce
April 16
Chicken Rice Casserole, Green Peas, Harvard Beets, Pineapple Tidbits
April 17
Meatloaf, Onion Gravy, Baked Sweet Potato, Capri Vegetable Blend, Multi-Grain Bread, Baked Cookie, Chocolate Milk
April 20
Cheese Omelet, Tater Tot Casserole, Cinnamon Roll, Multi-Grain Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
April 21
Chicken Stroganoff, Egg Noodles, Green Beans, Peach Crisp
April 22
Salisbury Beef, Mashed Red Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Strawberry Applesauce
April 23
Potato Crusted Fish, Baked Potato, Broccoli, Baked Cookie
April 24
Honey Baked Chicken, Baby Red Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Fruited Gelatin