BUCHANAN COUNTY – Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and until further notice, senior midday meals offered through the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) will be available for delivery only on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Congregate meal sites are currently closed.
To place meal orders, call 1-800-423-2449.
Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.
April 2
Hamburger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Whipped Potatoes, Hamburger Bun, Hot Sliced Peaches
April 3
Potato Crusted Fish, Macaroni & Cheese, Mixed Vegetables, Mandarin Oranges, Tartar Sauce
April 6
Beef Spaghetti Casserole, California Vegetable Blend, Hot Cinnamon Applesauce
April 7
Baked Chicken Breast, Savory Apricot Sauce, Baked Sweet Potato, Mixed Vegetables, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
April 8
Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Herbed Green Peas, Wheat Roll, Birthday Cake
April 9
Ham Rotini Casserole, Sliced Carrots, Paprika Garlic Cauliflower, Baked Cookie
April 10
Closed for the Holiday
April 13
Parmesan Chicken, Garlic Red Pepper Rotini, Broccoli, Strawberry Banana Pudding
April 14
Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Green Bean Bake, Multi-Grain Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
April 15
Tater Tot Casserole, Whole Kernel Corn, Sliced Carrots, Applesauce
April 16
Chicken Rice Casserole, Green Peas, Harvard Beets, Pineapple Tidbits
April 17
Meatloaf, Onion Gravy, Baked Sweet Potato, Capri Vegetable Blend, Multi-Grain Bread, Baked Cookie, Chocolate Milk