BUCHANAN COUNTY – Due to COVID-19, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) has moved to frozen meals only being delivered to individual homes once a week. The meals are available in packs of five. There is no set menu.
NEI3A is also offering extended meal options for towns and rural areas that were not able to receive meals in the past. If you would like to find out more about food options available, please call 1-800-779-8707.
Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.