BUCHANAN COUNTY – Meals offered through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. Each meal includes milk.
Meal locations in Buchanan County include:
- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday-Friday, 12 p.m.
- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays, 11:30 a.m.
- Aurora, Hazleton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only
To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 or 319-334-7011 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.
Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.
March 12
Salisbury Beef, Whipped Potatoes, Glazed Baby Carrots, Baked Cookie, Milk, Margarine
March 13
Breaded Fish Fillet, Whole Kernel Corn, Stewed Tomatoes, Hamburger Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Tartar Sauce
March 16
BBQ Pork Rib Patty, Hash brown Casserole, Coleslaw, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Hot Spiced Apples, Chocolate Milk
March 17
Beef Cabbage Casserole, Harvard Beets, Corn Casserole, Wheat Bread, Lime Fruited Gelatin, Milk, Margarine
March 18
Creole Beef, Whipped Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Wheat Bread, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk, Margarine
March 19
Sweet & Sour Chicken, Rice, Beets, Fortune Cookie, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk
March 20
Tuna Noodle Casserole, Peas & Carrots, Multi-Grain Bread, Hot Sliced Peaches, Milk, Margarine
March 23
Baked Chicken Breast, Picante Sauce, Confetti Rice, Fiesta Vegetable Blend, Baked Cookie, Milk
March 24
Pork, BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Hamburger Bun, Hot Sliced Peaches, Milk
March 25
Beef Stew, Green Beans, Cornbread, Pie, Milk