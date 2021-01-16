Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Mayor Davis and Officer Shaffer

Independence Mayor Bonita Davis with newly sworn-in Police Officer Patrick Shaffer.

INDEPENDENCE – On Monday afternoon, Mayor Bonita Davis welcomed Independence native Patrick Shaffer as a new police officer after administering the oath of office.

Becoming a police officer was partially due to family influence. His brother is currently serving in law enforcement, and his stepfather is former Independence Police Chief Doug Rasmussen.

“I saw how rewarding a career it was and how highly they speak of the profession,” said Shaffer. “Coming into this job, I want to be the best person/officer I can be, and be a positive role model for the town that I grew up in.”

He is currently going through the department training program and will attend the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in May.

“I’m really looking forward to learning everything I can from my coworkers at this department, he said, “and be able to make Independence a safe and great community.”

“From what I can see, Officer Shaffer is a hard worker, a quick learner, and enjoys the challenge of trying new things,” said Police Chief Dustin Dallenbach. “After high school, Officer Shaffer did not pursue a law enforcement career, but it had always been goal for him. I can see a lot of potential in Officer Shaffer, and I am happy to have him on our team.”

Shaffer is a 2005 of the Independence High School. He and his wife have three boys.

