INDEPENDENCE – On Monday afternoon, Mayor Bonita Davis welcomed Independence native Patrick Shaffer as a new police officer after administering the oath of office.
Becoming a police officer was partially due to family influence. His brother is currently serving in law enforcement, and his stepfather is former Independence Police Chief Doug Rasmussen.
“I saw how rewarding a career it was and how highly they speak of the profession,” said Shaffer. “Coming into this job, I want to be the best person/officer I can be, and be a positive role model for the town that I grew up in.”
He is currently going through the department training program and will attend the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in May.
“I’m really looking forward to learning everything I can from my coworkers at this department, he said, “and be able to make Independence a safe and great community.”
“From what I can see, Officer Shaffer is a hard worker, a quick learner, and enjoys the challenge of trying new things,” said Police Chief Dustin Dallenbach. “After high school, Officer Shaffer did not pursue a law enforcement career, but it had always been goal for him. I can see a lot of potential in Officer Shaffer, and I am happy to have him on our team.”
Shaffer is a 2005 of the Independence High School. He and his wife have three boys.