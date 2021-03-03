JESUP – Shelby Delagardelle, a local fifth grader, has been recognized at the local, district, and state levels of the American Legion of Iowa for the work she submitted to the organization’s annual flag essay contest. Her piece was chosen as the top essay in the state from among the nine different American Legion Districts of Iowa (and thousands of total entries) at the Iowa Mid-Winter Conference in Des Moines in February.
Shelby’s winning essay was chosen as the local Jesup winner in November. She went on to win the 4th District contest, consisting of 10 counties in Northeast Iowa.
Recently, Shelby was presented the first-place district award and a check for $50 by Fritz Kies, the Jesup post adjutant.
Placing second in the 4th District was Kayla Hoeger of Earlville. Third place went to Christopher Streif of Maynard.
Shelby and her parents will be invited to the Iowa American Legion convention this coming summer in Des Moines, where she will be presented a check for $500 and allowed the opportunity, along with the second- and third-place state finishers, to read her winning essay during the general assembly meeting.