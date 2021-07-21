After a long hiatus, SilverSneakers is back in session at the Wellness Center at Buchanan County Health Center. Classes are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m.
SilverSneakers is a chair-based workout with a focus on strengthening muscles and increasing range of movement for daily life activities. The Wellness Center offers members and non-members several group fitness class opportunities through paid membership, or a 10-punch card for non-members; however, some exclusions apply.
For more information, please call the Wellness Center at BCHC at 319-332-0850. Masks are required when not using the gym, pool, or while participating in a fitness class.