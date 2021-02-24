INDEPENDENCE – The Iowa FFA Degree is the highest degree the state can bestow upon a member. The only higher degree is the American FFA Degree at the national level.
FFA members who qualify for the Iowa Degree have met minimum involvement requirements in all components of the three-circle model: Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE), FFA, and Classroom/Laboratory. An SAE is a personal project where an interest is taken from the agriculture classroom into a work or research experience outside the classroom.
The following six Independence FFA chapter members will receive their Iowa Degree at the State FFA Convention April 20: Carson Frye, Sydney Graham, Avery Hanaway, Ben Kremer, Sam Sill, and Grant Toale.
The minimum qualifications for election to the degree, according to the Iowa FFA Constitution, include:
- Have received the Chapter FFA Degree and have been an active FFA member for at least two years (24 months) at the time of receiving the Iowa FFA Degree.
- While in school, have completed the equivalent of at least two years (360 hours) of systematic school instruction in Agriculture Education of above the ninth grade level, which includes a supervised agricultural experience program.
- A student after entering agricultural education must have: 1) earned and productively invested at least $1,500, or 2) worked at least 375 hours in excess of scheduled class time, or 3) a combination thereof, in a supervised agricultural experience program.
- Have participated in at least 25 additional, unduplicated hours of community service activities within at least two different community service activities.
- Demonstrate leadership ability by performing 10 procedures of parliamentary law, giving a six-minute speech on a topic relating to agriculture or the FFA, and serving as an officer, committee chairperson, or a participating member of a chapter committee.
- Have a satisfactory scholastic record as certified by the local agricultural education instructor and the principal or superintendent.
- Have participated in the planning and completion of chapter program of activities.
- Have participated in at least five approved FFA activities above the chapter level.
- Meet other requirements as established by the Iowa FFA Association.
Members who aspire to continue growing their program and experiences can apply for the American FFA Degree after graduating from high school. American Degree recipients are recognized at the National FFA Convention and Expo each fall.