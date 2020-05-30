Independence resident Sarah Dooley Rothman and her family continued her hometown’s Memorial Day tradition this year, despite the pandemic.
Residents of Albion, Iowa, have been celebrating this day together in the Albion Cemetery for more than 100 years. In previous years, there have been multiple speakers to the close gathering of people as they remember the veterans buried in the cemetery who gave their lives, as well as those participating who fought for our country.
The Memorial Day service looked a little different this year. Instead of having golf carts to chauffer the audience to a gathering under a tree, they were encouraged to stay in their cars. Programs detailing how to maintain social distancing were handed out to passengers in each car. There were only two announcers this year, Wade Dooley and Jared McRill, who read the Gettysburg Address and the honor roll, as well as the new addition of reading an honor roll of Albion health care workers.
The color guard consisted of an Independence native, Private Spenser Rothman, a member of the National Guard, Bravo Company, 224th Engineers.
Many families in Albion had come to the cemetery days before to clean up the graves and walkways, as they always have.
Sarah Dooley Rothman, the leader of the ceremony, said, “It was really important to us all that we continue celebrating those who came before us, especially now.”
Her family has been organizing the Memorial Day service in Albion for the past 15 years, and assisted for years beforehand.
“The majority of the people who come are elderly and vulnerable,” she said. “We wanted to make sure they stayed safe, but we also know just how important today is for them. It’s a day of remembrance and celebration, and we weren’t going to let the pandemic take that away from us.”