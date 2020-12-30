INDEPENDENCE – Due to the weather forecast, the City of Independence declared a SNOW EMERGENCY lasting from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, until noon Thursday, Dec. 31.
During the snow emergency, all vehicles are prohibited from parking on public streets, roads, alleys or any other city-owned or leased off-street parking within Independence UNTIL THE SNOW HAS STOPPED and the area has been cleared by the City Street Department snow plows. Violations of this ordinance may be ticketed and/or towed.
This SNOW EMERGENCY will remain in effect per Independence Ordinance 69.22.
69.22 SNOW EMERGENCY. No person shall park, abandon, or leave unattended any vehicle on any public street, alley, or City-owned or leased off-street parking area during any snow emergency proclaimed by the Mayor unless the snow has been removed or plowed from said street, alley, or parking area and the snow has ceased to fall. A snow emergency parking ban shall continue from its proclamation throughout the duration of the snow or ice storm and the 48-hour period after cessation of such storm except as above provided upon streets which have been fully opened. Such a ban shall be of uniform application and the Police Chief is directed to publicize the requirements widely, using all available news media, in early November each year. Where predictions or occurrences indicate the need, the Mayor or City Manager shall proclaim a snow emergency and the Police Chief shall inform the news media to publicize the proclamation and the parking rules thereunder. Such emergency may be extended or shortened when conditions warrant.