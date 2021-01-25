Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Developing this afternoon and continuing Tuesday Morning... .A powerful storm system will bring heavy snow, strong and gusty winds, mixed freezing rain and snow, and blowing and drifting snow to the region through Tuesday morning. Before the begins, drifting snow over roads will be widespread, and some freezing drizzle is possible. This afternoon, snow will spread over southeast Iowa. The snow will slowly spread north through the day, reaching Interstate 80 and the Cedar Rapids to Quad Cities metro areas between 3 and 5 PM this afternoon. Farther north, after a mainly dry afternoon, snow will arrive towards the evening commute along Highway 20 in Iowa and Illinois. At this time, much of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois is at risk for seeing 6 to locally 10 inches of heavy wet snow, with blowing and drifting snow tonight through Tuesday morning. Heaviest snowfall can be expected within a band roughly along I-80 in Iowa and I-88 in Illinois. For locations in the far south, a mix of snow and freezing rain will limit snow amounts to the 2 to 5 inch range. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to locally 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Highest snowfall accumulation can be expected roughly along I-80 in Iowa and I-88 in Illinois, where a band of heavy snow is expected to set up. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Through noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the commute this evening and tomorrow morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow, with rates over 1 inch per hour, are expected during the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&