INDEPENDENCE – After her college graduation ceremony was cancelled May 20 due to the novel coronavirus, Independence native Leah Snyder had a local family ceremony.
“She was home a couple weeks ago and ‘walked across our yard’ in her gown,” said her mother Amy Schommer.
Snyder will officially be graduating with her Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Midwestern University in Downers Grove, Illinois, on June 5.
Due to COVID-19, her clinical rotation was cancelled for several weeks. She was able to start back up a few weeks ago with virtual sessions via Zoom. She completed her telehealth sessions last week.
She received the “Community Service Award” for the class of 2020 for the amount of volunteer community service hours she has accomplished.
Snyder earned her undergraduate Bachelor of Arts degree in biology with a minor in Spanish from Wartburg College in Waverly. Her future plans are to work in an outpatient pediatric physical therapy setting and specialize in pediatric physical therapy. She is hoping to move to Colorado to do that, but may stay in the Chicagoland area for a while longer first.
Snyder’s parents are Amy and Brett Schommer and Al and Tina Snyder. Grandparents are Gary and Suzanne Johnson and Al and Shirley Snyder.